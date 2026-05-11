Delhi Man Gets 5 Years In Jail For Molesting Minor

A Delhi court sentenced a 25-year-old man to five years rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act for molesting an 11-year-old girl in Nihal Vihar, Delhi.

Key Points A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in jail for molesting an 11-year-old girl in Delhi.

The Delhi court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict in the POCSO case.

Police investigation involved analysing CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

The chargesheet was filed within 18 days, and the trial was completed within two weeks.

A Delhi court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case, police said on Monday.

The convict was also fined Rs 10,000 in the case related to molestation of an 11-year-old girl in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, they said.

Swift Investigation and Arrest

According to police, the incident was reported on April 3, following which an FIR was registered at Nihal Vihar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

The police said the investigation was carried out on priority due to the sensitive nature of the case.

"During the probe, investigators analysed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the locality to identify and trace the accused -- a resident of Bihar's Madhubani -- who had been living in Nihal Vihar for around one-and-a-half years," they said.

A team arrested the accused after technical analysis and local verification.

Fast-Track Trial and Sentencing

The police said the investigation was completed swiftly, and the chargesheet was filed before the court within 18 days of registration of the FIR.

The court, while relying on CCTV footage and witness statements collected during the investigation, completed the trial within two weeks and pronounced the sentence on May 8, they added.