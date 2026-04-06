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Home  » News » Interstate Operation Leads to Arrest of Delhi Murder Suspect

Interstate Operation Leads to Arrest of Delhi Murder Suspect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 22:17 IST

Delhi Police successfully apprehended Saurabh alias Lefty, a 28-year-old suspect wanted in connection with multiple murder and attempted murder cases, after an intensive interstate operation that culminated in his arrest in Dehradun.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Saurabh alias Lefty, a 28-year-old man wanted in multiple murder and attempted murder cases, has been arrested by Delhi Police.
  • The arrest followed an interstate operation in Dehradun, where Saurabh had been absconding for six months.
  • Saurabh is a known member of the Prince Tewotia gang and has a history of violent crimes, including robbery and attempted murder.
  • He was declared a proclaimed offender with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man, wanted in multiple cases of murder and attempt to murder, from Dehradun following an inter-state operation, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Saurabh alias Lefty, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, had been absconding for the past six months in connection with two cases registered at Kalindi Kunj police station. He was also declared a proclaimed offender and carried a proposed reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, police said.

 

Police said Saurabh is a habitual offender and a listed bad character of the area, previously involved in at least four heinous cases, including robbery and attempt to murder.

Gang Affiliations and Criminal History

"He is an active member of the Prince Tewotia gang and was involved in a violent gang rivalry linked to multiple attacks, including a murder case in 2025," the officer said.

A Crime Branch team tracked his movements and nabbed him in Dehradun. Further interrogation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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