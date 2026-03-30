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Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Nationwide Bomb Threat Hoax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 09:25 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a man in connection with sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, courts, and government buildings across India, sparking a nationwide investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested for allegedly sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, high courts, and government offices across India.
  • The accused, Srinivas Louis, was apprehended in Mysuru, Karnataka, following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local authorities.
  • The arrest follows a recent surge in bomb threat messages targeting institutions like the Delhi High Court and various educational facilities.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect may have been under mental stress and confessed to sending the threats via email and other platforms.

Delhi Police has arrested a man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, high courts and government offices across the country, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, 47, was apprehended from his rented accommodation on Saturday following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams, the officials said.

 

The arrest comes amid a recent spate of bomb threat messages being sent to the Delhi High Court, assembly and several educational and government institutions.

Police said Louis is a postgraduate and a native of Bengaluru. He is currently unemployed and lives with his mother, a retired government employee.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms," a senior officer said.

Multiple FIRs had been registered in different states following the threats, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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