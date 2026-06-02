Delhi Police Nab Gogi Gang Member After Year-Long Manhunt

Delhi Police have apprehended a Gogi gang member, wanted in an extortion case, after a year-long manhunt, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Baljit, a wanted member of the Gogi gang, in connection with an extortion case.

Baljit had been evading arrest for over a year and was declared a proclaimed offender.

The Gogi gang allegedly threatened a worker in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area in May 2025.

Baljit has a history of criminal involvement in Haryana, including rioting and attempted murder.

The Special Cell took over the case due to its links to organised gang activities.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a wanted member of the Gogi gang in Sonipat in Haryana, who had been evading arrest for more than a year in an extortion case, officials said on Tuesday.

"Baljit (39) had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered at the KN Katju Marg police station in Rohini in 2025," a police officer said.

Details of the Extortion Case

On May 11, 2025, four men arrived at a plot in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area in an SUV and allegedly threatened a worker to vacate it or face serious consequences, claiming to be members of the Gogi gang, police said.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case the next day and identified Baljit as one of the accused during the probe. The accused was declared a proclaimed offender after he remained absconding.

Arrest and Interrogation of Baljit

The Special Cell, which took up the matter due to its links to organised gang activities and extortion, arrested Baljit in Sonipat's Gohana after receiving a tip-off on May 30 about his movement in the area, the officer said.

During interrogation, Baljit said he completed a junior basic training (JBT) course and trained in wrestling for some time before an injury forced him to quit the sport. He then started working as a commission agent in the Gohana grain market.

Baljit's Criminal History

He came in contact with the Gogi gang through a friend and later developed links with the gang members.

"Baljit was previously involved in multiple criminal cases in Haryana, including for rioting, attempt to murder, abduction and criminal intimidation," the officer said.