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Home  » News » Delhi Police Arrest 19 In Rohini Arms Act Crackdown

Delhi Police Arrest 19 In Rohini Arms Act Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 29, 2026 18:50 IST

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police arrested 19 individuals under the Arms Act and seized illegal weapons during 'Operation Shastra' in Rohini, aiming to curb organised crime.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested 19 individuals under the Arms Act during 'Operation Shastra' in Rohini.
  • The operation aimed to curb organised crime and illegal weapon possession in the Rohini district.
  • Police recovered 11 country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, and other weapons during the crackdown.
  • 21 past offenders were arrested, and preventive actions were taken against individuals likely to disturb public order.
  • 53 vehicles were seized, and 571 individuals were detained for verification and preventive checks.

The Delhi Police has arrested 19 persons for Arms Act violations and 21 past offenders during a two-day crackdown on criminal elements under 'Operation Shastra' in Rohini here, an official said on Friday.

Arms and Ammunition Recovered

During the drive, conducted on May 27 and 28, police recovered 11 country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, seven knives and two motorcycles allegedly linked to criminal activities, they said.

 

Operation Shastra Aims to Curb Crime

According to police, the operation was launched to curb organised crime, street crime and illegal possession of weapons in the district.

A total of 18 Arms Act cases were registered during the drive. Apart from arrests for arms-related offences, police also initiated preventive action against persons likely to disturb public order.

Preventive Measures and Further Actions

Fifteen preventive cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were registered and 21 persons were arrested in such proceedings, police said.

During the drive, 53 vehicles were seized under the Delhi Police Act and 571 persons were detained under relevant provisions for verification and preventive checks, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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