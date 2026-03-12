Delhi Police Arrest 40 in Rohini Crime Crackdown

In a major crackdown on organised and street crime, Delhi Police arrested 40 individuals in Rohini, seizing illegal weapons, narcotics, and illicit liquor, demonstrating a strong commitment to public safety.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested 40 individuals and apprehended one juvenile in Rohini during a targeted operation.

The crackdown focused on combating organised and street crime, including illegal arms possession, gambling, and narcotics.

Seizures included knives, country-made pistols, live cartridges, and 9.3 kilograms of cannabis.

Several of those arrested have prior criminal records, including 15 history sheeters.

Preventive action was taken against 604 people to maintain law and order and deter potential offenders.

The Delhi Police has arrested 40 people and apprehended a juvenile during an overnight drive against organised and street crime in Rohini, an official said on Thursday.

The drive, on the intervening night of March 11 and 12, was conducted as part of a crackdown on illegal possession of arms, gambling, narcotics and illicit liquor.

"Multiple police teams were formed across the district to conduct raids, intensified patrolling and verification of suspects. Police also monitored criminals who are currently out on bail as part of the exercise," a senior police officer said.

The drive resulted in several arrests and seizures related to illegal arms, narcotics, gambling and liquor.

Arms Act Arrests and Weapon Seizures

Police registered 17 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 17 people for illegal possession of weapons. During the action, 10 knives, seven country-made pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered, the officer said.

Illicit Liquor and Gambling Crackdown

In a separate action, police registered 10 cases and arrested nine people involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Police also registered five cases under the Gambling Act and arrested 12 persons for gambling activities.

Narcotics-Related Arrests

In the narcotics-related cases, two FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act.

The police arrested two persons and apprehended a juvenile, and recovered 9.3 kilograms of cannabis during the operation.

Criminal History of Arrestees

Of the total accused arrested during the drive, 15 were found to be history sheeters, and several others had previous criminal involvement, police said, adding that a proclaimed offender was also arrested.

A total of 29 people were booked for drinking alcohol in public places. Further preventive action was taken against 604 people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order and deter potential offenders.