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Home  » News » Delhi Police Arrest 16 Criminals In Northwest Delhi

Delhi Police Arrest 16 Criminals In Northwest Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 17:12 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested 16 individuals, including five women, in a major crackdown on illegal arms, illicit liquor, and narcotics in northwest Delhi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested 16 criminals in a 24-hour operation.
  • The operation targeted illegal arms, illicit liquor, and narcotics in northwest Delhi.
  • Five women were among those arrested during the police drive.
  • Police recovered a large quantity of drugs and illicit liquor during the raids.

Delhi Police has arrested 16 criminals, including five women and apprehended a juvenile, during a 24-hour drive against illegal arms, illicit liquor and narcotics in northwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Drug Peddlers and Bootleggers Apprehended

Police said 12 alleged drug peddlers, three bootleggers and two people carrying prohibited knives were apprehended during intensive raids and checking.

 

"During operation, police also recovered a large quantity of drug and illicit liquor," a senior police officer said.

Operation Across Northwest Delhi

She further said that the operation was carried out by teams of Ashok Vihar, Bharat Nagar, Keshav Puram, Subhash Place, Maurya Enclave, Shalimar Bagh, Mahindra Park, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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