Delhi Police Arrest Over 60 in Rohini Anti-Crime Operation

In a major crackdown on crime, Delhi Police arrested over 60 people in Rohini during a four-day anti-crime drive, seizing illegal arms, illicit liquor, and stolen goods.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested over 60 individuals in Rohini during a four-day anti-crime operation targeting organised and street crime.

The crackdown resulted in the seizure of illegal arms, including revolvers and country-made pistols, leading to multiple arrests under the Arms Act.

Police action against illicit liquor led to the seizure of numerous bottles and arrests under the Excise Act.

Several individuals were apprehended for gambling, and stake money was recovered during the anti-crime drive.

Stolen property, including mobile phones and motorcycles, was recovered, and arrests were made for snatching and auto-lifting.

More than 60 people were arrested during a four-day anti-crime drive in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said on Sunday, adding that the drive targeted organised and street crime.

The operation, conducted from March 18 to 21, involved 44 teams carrying out raids at 79 locations and checking 165 known offenders as part of intensified policing across the district.

Crackdown on Illegal Arms

In the crackdown on illegal arms, the police registered 10 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 11 people, allegedly recovering a revolver, a .32 bore pistol, five country-made pistols, 12 live cartridges, four knives and a scooter, they said.

Action Against Illicit Liquor and Gambling

Action against illicit liquor led to 14 cases under the Excise Act, with 14 arrests. The police said that 48 bottles and 13,993 quarters of illegal liquor were seized, along with a car, a tempo and a scooter.

In cases related to gambling, 11 FIRs were registered and 34 people apprehended, with Rs 30,380 recovered as stake money.

Arrests for Snatching and Auto-Lifting

Separately, two alleged snatchers were arrested and a stolen mobile phone and a scooty recovered, while an auto-lifter was held with six high-end motorcycles, according to the police.

The police said four of the accused are history sheeters, while several others have prior criminal involvement. Preventive action was also taken against 768 people under various legal provisions, and 20 were booked for drinking in public places, police said.