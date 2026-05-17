Second Arrest Made In Delhi E-Rickshaw Shooting Case

Delhi Police have apprehended a second suspect in the Shastri Park e-rickshaw shooting case, following an argument that led to the assault on a parking attendant.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest Sameer, the second suspect in the Shastri Park e-rickshaw shooting incident.

The shooting occurred after an argument between the victim and the suspects over sitting in the e-rickshaw.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from Sameer's possession.

The first suspect was apprehended by the public at the scene of the crime.

Delhi Police has arrested a second accused in connection with the firing incident in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area in which an e-rickshaw parking attendant was shot at, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sameer, 21, a resident of New Seelampur, was arrested after police analysed evidence gathered from various sources.

Weapons Recovered From Accused

A country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one fired cartridge were recovered from his possession.

The incident took place on May 15 when Ehsan, 54, was allegedly shot after objecting to two men sitting in his e-rickshaw in the Shastri Park area.

Public Apprehended One Suspect

Police said one of the accused was apprehended at the spot by the public, while Sameer had been absconding.

During interrogation, Sameer allegedly confessed to his involvement and told police that the victim had scolded them, leading to an argument and the subsequent firing.

Further investigation is underway, police said.