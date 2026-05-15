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E-Rickshaw Driver Shot Following Dispute In Delhi's Shastri Park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 13:30 IST

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An e-rickshaw driver in Delhi was shot after an argument with passengers, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about safety in the area.

Key Points

  • E-rickshaw driver shot after argument with passengers in Delhi's Shastri Park.
  • The victim, Ehsan, was shot at after asking two men to get off his e-rickshaw.
  • One suspect was apprehended by a passerby and handed over to the police.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the shooting incident.

A 54-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly shot at by two men following an argument in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Friday, police said.

Argument Leads To Violence

Ehsan, a resident of Shastri Park, told police that two men had boarded his e-rickshaw. When he asked them to get down, an argument broke out.

 

The accused allegedly opened fire at him before fleeing, he said.

Suspect Apprehended

One of the suspects was caught by a passerby, who allegedly manhandled him before handing him over to the police.

Ehsan was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital by his family members and later referred to GTB hospital for further treatment, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said information about the firing incident was received during the early morning hours.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found that Eshan had already been shifted to the hospital," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and a forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, the police said.

Teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the other accused and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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