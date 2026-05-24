Delhi Police Bust Extortion Plot, Arrest Five Gang Members

Delhi Police have successfully foiled an extortion plot by arresting five members of the Kapil Sangwan gang, including sharpshooters and weapon suppliers, preventing a planned attack on a clinic in Delhi.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three sharpshooters and two weapon suppliers linked to the Kapil Sangwan gang.

The gang planned to open fire at a clinic in Chhawla for extortion purposes, directed by jailed gangster Kapil Sangwan.

Police recovered semi-automatic pistols, live cartridges, and mobile phones from the accused.

The accused confessed to conducting reconnaissance of the target location in February but aborted the plan due to public presence.

Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three alleged sharpshooters of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang along with two suspected weapon suppliers and foiled a planned firing incident linked to an extortion racket in southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Extortion Plot Details

Police said the accused had been tasked with opening fire at a clinic in Chhawla to threaten its owner for extortion on the instructions of jailed gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Three semi-automatic pistols, four live cartridges, and three mobile phones allegedly used for communication with gang members were recovered from the accused, police said.

The arrested sharpshooters were identified as Abhishek (23), Sahil (21), and Harshdeep alias Polu (23), all residents of Amritsar in Punjab. The alleged weapon suppliers, Karan alias Ankush (20) and Aman (23), are residents of Kaithal in Haryana.

Police Investigation and Surveillance

"Special Cell teams had been maintaining surveillance on organised criminal gangs involved in extortion and contract violence in Delhi-NCR when they received specific intelligence about the planned attack," said the police officer.

After more than a month of technical and manual surveillance, the team identified the operatives who had conducted reconnaissance of the target location in February this year, police said.

Gang's Modus Operandi

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had visited Delhi in February after being instructed by Nandu to target the clinic. The gang had allegedly arranged weapons, ammunition, and a motorcycle through associates based in Kaithal, police said.

"However, due to heavy public presence near the clinic, the accused could not execute the firing plan and returned after conducting reconnaissance," the police officer added.

Based disclosures made during interrogation, the remaining four accused were arrested subsequently.

Police said the interrogation of the accused also revealed details about the gang's extortion network and its methods of operating through local recruits and handlers to evade law enforcement agencies.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members and associates linked to the gang, police said.