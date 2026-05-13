All Accused Arrested In Delhi Molestation Case

Delhi Police have arrested all four men involved in the alleged molestation and assault of two women in Nehru Place, using CCTV footage and social media to track down the accused.

Key Points All four men detained in connection with the Nehru Place molestation case in Delhi have been formally arrested.

The accused are identified as Md Fahad, Md Savej, Md Arif, and Aman, all residents of Jakir Nagar.

Police used CCTV footage and social media videos to identify and track down the accused.

The women were allegedly molested and assaulted after being catcalled outside a hotel in Nehru Place, Delhi.

All four men detained in connection with the alleged molestation and assault of two women outside a hotel in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place have now been formally arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Nehru Place Incident

A group of men allegedly molested and assaulted the women, one from Assam and the other from Bihar, near a tea stall outside the hotel.

Police identified the accused as Md Fahad (28), a computer operator at a private institute; Md Savej (45), a former bouncer working as a contract worker; Md Arif (33), employed at a mobile store in Noida; and Aman (21), a taxi driver. All four are residents of Jakir Nagar in Okhla.

Police Investigation and Arrests

A senior police officer said multiple teams were formed immediately after the incident to trace and arrest the accused.

"Several teams worked round the clock to nab the accused. Soon after their identification, police teams shared the images of the accused with every police station and deployed field intelligence, resulting in the arrest of all the accused," the officer said.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby establishments and videos circulated on social media played a crucial role in identifying the accused.

The Alleged Assault

According to investigators, the women were having tea outside the hotel when two men allegedly began catcalling them. The situation allegedly escalated after several others joined in, leading to a heated argument and physical assault.

One of the women alleged that she was molested and her clothes were torn during the altercation. The victims also claimed that they were threatened when they attempted to leave the spot.

A case was registered at Kalkaji Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, wrongful restraint, stalking and criminal intimidation.