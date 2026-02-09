Delhi shopkeeper stabbed to death after refusing to charge phone

In a tragic incident in Delhi, a man was stabbed to death following a dispute over charging a mobile phone at his auto repair shop, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

A man was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday for refusing three men to charge their mobile phone at his auto repair shop in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, an officer said.

2 men apprehended

The police have apprehended two men and recovered the weapon used in the crime. They were identified as Yamin and Yaseen, aged 31 and 28.

"During interrogation, they disclosed that an argument over charging a mobile phone led to the incident," the officer said, adding that one of the accused assaulted the deceased with a knife.

When the police responded to a call, they found that two people with stab wounds had been taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

"At the hospital, two injured men were identified as Veer Singh and Ram Kishan, both residents of Trilokpuri. Both had sustained stab injuries and were initially stated to be in stable condition," the officer said.

Victim, associate attacked

During treatment, the condition of Veer Singh deteriorated, and he was referred to a higher centre, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Ram Kishan was discharged after preliminary medical treatment.

The police said preliminary inquiry revealed that three unidentified people had come to Veer Singh's shop and asked him if they could charge a mobile phone.

"When the shop owner refused, an argument broke out between them. During the altercation, one of the assailants allegedly took out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Singh. When Ram Kishan tried to intervene and stop the attack, he was also stabbed," the officer said.

Veer Singh succumbed at a private hospital.