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Man And Two Sons Arrested In Delhi Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 15:38 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested a man and his two sons in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, bringing a swift resolution to the violent crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Sheikh Ishak and his two sons for the murder of a 17-year-old in Jahangirpuri.
  • The victim, Hasmat, was stabbed multiple times on April 5 at Ramlila Ground.
  • The accused had prior enmity with the deceased and his brother, leading to the fatal attack.
  • Police tracked and arrested the trio near the Sabhapur underpass in Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man and his two sons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Ishak (52), his sons Dilshad (29) and Irfan (22). They were wanted in a case registered on April 6.

 

Details of the Jahangirpuri Stabbing Incident

The incident occurred on April 5 when the accused stabbed Hasmat multiple times at the Ramlila Ground, where he was sitting near the rickshaw parking area.

The victim was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by his brother, where he was declared brought dead.

Police had earlier apprehended a man and a minor in the case.

Investigation and Arrest of the Accused

During the investigation, police found that the accused had some prior enmity with the deceased and his brother.

According to police, the trio had been evading arrest and frequently changing their hideouts between Delhi and Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on specific inputs and technical surveillance, a team of the crime branch tracked and arrested the accused near the Sabhapur underpass in Loni.

The trio was arrested, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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