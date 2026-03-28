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Delhi Man Dies After Being Run Over by JCB; Driver in Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 28, 2026 13:25 IST

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A 27-year-old man tragically died in Delhi after being run over by a JCB machine, leading to the driver's arrest and a police investigation into the fatal accident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man, Md Hussain, died after being run over by a JCB machine in Shakurpur, Delhi.
  • The JCB driver, Ashish, was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police.
  • The accident occurred while the JCB was en route to Beriwala Bagh for park levelling work.
  • A case has been registered under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing into the fatal JCB accident in Delhi.

A 27-year-old man was killed after allegedly being run over by a JCB machine in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am near a graveyard in Shakurpur, following which the police team rushed to the spot, they said.

 

The victim, Md Hussain, a resident of Delhi's Shakurpur, succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The JBC's driver, Ashish (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, was apprehended by locals at the scene and handed over to the police.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused was driving the JCB towards Beriwala Bagh in Shakurpur for park levelling work when the accident occurred, the police stated.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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