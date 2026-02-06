Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi

This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

IMAGE: Motorcyclist dies after falling into a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board in Delhi's Janakpuri area. Photograph: @Saurabh_MLAgk/X

Key Points Police investigations suggest the pit was part of a Delhi Jal Board construction site.

The construction site was reportedly barricaded, but the exact sequence of events is under investigation.

This incident follows a similar recent death in Noida where a car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site.

A motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said on Friday.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on part of the DJB and also suspect foul play in his death.

A call regarding the incident was received around 7 am, following which police personnel rushed to the spot. The body was found inside the pit along with his motorcycle, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, who works at the call centre of a private bank, police said.

The pit was dug up by Delhi Jal Board

Preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and was barricaded, a senior police officer said.

According to the victim's family, Kamal was returning home late Thursday night from his office in Rohini and was in constant touch with them.

However, when he failed to reach home till late night, his relatives began searching for him and visited several police stations, including Janakpuri, Sagarpur, Vikas Puri and Rohini.

Victim's relatives allege negligence by Delhi Jal Board

The family said they searched for Kamal throughout the night but were informed around 7.30 am about his body being found in the pit.

The victim's relatives have alleged negligence on the part of the DJB and also raised suspicion that Kamal may have been killed and his body dumped in the pit.

Police said all angles, including the allegations raised by the family, are being examined.

"We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events," the officer said.

Noida techie death sparks alarm

The incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida's Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.