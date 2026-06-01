Man Held After 9 Years In Woman's Insurance Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested a man after nine years in connection with the murder of a woman, allegedly orchestrated for a Rs 50 lakh insurance payout and property.

Key Points A man was arrested after nine years in connection with the murder of a woman for an alleged Rs 50 lakh insurance claim.

The victim, Anita Devi, was murdered in 2017 as part of a conspiracy involving her brother and brothers-in-law.

The motive behind the murder was to gain access to a life insurance policy and property ownership.

One of the accused, Kundan Kumar, died in 2018 while on the run from the police.

A man wanted for nearly nine years in connection with the case of a woman killed for allegedly Rs 50 lakh insurance claim and property was arrested from Lakhisarai in Bihar, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Another accused in the case was found to have died in 2018, they said.

Chandan Kumar (46) was arrested on May 29 from Lakhisarai, according to police.

"He had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2018 in the murder case registered at the Burari police station," a senior police officer of the crime branch said.

Details of the Murder Conspiracy

Police said Chandan, along with his brother Kundan Kumar and brother-in-law Kamal Kumar, was allegedly involved in the murder of Anita Devi (43) in August 2017. The victim was the sister of Kamal Kumar.

"Anita was killed as part of a conspiracy to gain access to a life insurance policy worth Rs 50 lakh and ownership rights over a house in Burari's Ajit Vihar area. The deceased had nominated her brother Kamal Kumar as the beneficiary of the insurance policy and had also executed a will in favour of his son," the officer said.

The incident came to light on August 22, 2017, when Burari police received a PCR call about a murder at a house in Ajit Vihar. On reaching the spot, police found Anita lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

Investigation and Arrests

Initially, Kamal allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by accusing the victim's husband, Girdhari Lal, of committing the murder. However, during the course of investigation, police said they uncovered evidence suggesting that Kamal Kumar had allegedly conspired with his brothers-in-law Chandan and Kundan to kill his sister and falsely implicate her husband in the crime.

Police said Kamal Kumar, who ran a clinic near Azadpur Mandi, was under heavy financial debt and had allegedly planned the murder to secure the insurance payout and property benefits. Police had found that a knife used in the crime had allegedly been procured from Azadpur Mandi before the murder.

"While Kamal Kumar was arrested in 2017, Chandan and Kundan fled after the crime and remained absconding. Both were subsequently declared proclaimed offenders, following which a separate case was registered against them for evading court proceedings," the officer said.

Chandan Kumar's Arrest and Confession

Acting on information, a team of the crime branch tracked Chandan to Lakhisarai and apprehended him. After securing transit remand from a local court, the accused was brought to Delhi for further legal proceedings.

During interrogation, Chandan allegedly admitted that he, Kundan and Kamal Kumar had murdered Anita Devi out of greed for the insurance money. He also told investigators that Kundan had died in 2018 and that he had spent the years on the run hiding in different parts of Bihar and working as a labourer to avoid arrest.

Police said Kundan's death certificate has been obtained and legal proceedings for abatement of charges against him are being initiated. The arrested accused has been handed over to concerned police station for further investigation, the officer said.