HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man kills parents, cuts bodies with saw, dumps them into river

Man kills parents, cuts bodies with saw, dumps them into river

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 16:14 IST

x

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his elderly parents over family disputes and disposing of their dismembered bodies in the Gomti river in Jaunpur, officials said on Thursday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @Uppolice/X

The incident took place in Ahmadpur village under the Jafrabad police station area, they said.

The police said the accused, Ambesh, killed his father, Shyam Bahadur (61) and mother Babita (58) following a dispute over money and family issues.

 

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Srivastava said the accused first bludgeoned his mother with a pestle used for grinding spices on the night of December 8. When his father intervened and tried to call the police, he struck him on the head with the same object and later strangled him to death with a rope.

Srivastava said the accused later cut the bodies into pieces using an iron rod-cutting saw, packed them into six plastic sacks and dumped them into the Gomti river using his car.

Bahadur was a retired railway employee, the police said.

According to the police, Ambesh initially misled his sisters by claiming that their parents had gone out on December 8.

When the sisters insisted on approaching the police, he switched off his phone and travelled to Jaunpur railway station and ghats in Varanasi. On December 13, the sisters lodged a missing persons complaint for their parents and for Ambesh as well.

The accused returned home on December 15 and later confessed to the crime to his sisters. Based on a complaint lodged by his sister Archana, police registered a case and arrested Ambesh on December 16.

Station House Officer Shri Prakash Shukla said all incriminating materials were recovered, and the accused has been sent to jail.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
Maharashtra: Man chops, boils partner's body parts
Maharashtra: Man chops, boils partner's body parts
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
14 sensational murders that shook India
14 sensational murders that shook India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin Gadkari1:56

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin...

Hansika Motwanni spotted in casual look as she jets off from Mumbai0:22

Hansika Motwanni spotted in casual look as she jets off...

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire0:25

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO