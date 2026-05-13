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Teen Arrested For Setting Scooters Ablaze In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 16:35 IST

An 18-year-old has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly setting fire to five scooters after claiming harassment by the owner, leading to a police investigation and the apprehension of three juveniles.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested an 18-year-old and apprehended three juveniles for allegedly setting fire to five scooters.
  • The incident occurred in Ashok Vihar, northwest Delhi, with petrol used to ignite the scooters.
  • The accused, Sagar, confessed that he was motivated by alleged harassment and humiliation by the scooter owner, Ashish.
  • Sagar planned the arson attack with his associates after being publicly humiliated by Ashish.

Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old habitual offender and apprehended three juveniles for allegedly pouring petrol on five scooters and setting them ablaze in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Wednesday.

Arrest And Identification Of The Accused

The accused has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Wazirpur, he said.

 

According to police, the incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by an individual named Ashish, following which an FIR was registered at Ashok Vihar police station.

Details Of The Arson Attack

Police said Sagar, along with three juveniles from the locality, allegedly poured petrol on Ashish's scooter late at night and set it on fire. The flames soon spread to four other nearby parked scooters, damaging all five vehicles.

Motive Behind The Crime

During interrogation, Sagar told the police that he was upset with Ashish, who allegedly used to threaten, scold and assault him to assert dominance over him and his friends, police said.

On the day of the incident, too, Ashish allegedly humiliated him publicly, following which Sagar planned the arson attack with his associates. Police said Sagar was previously involved in two criminal cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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