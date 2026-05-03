Abetment To Suicide Case Filed In Delhi Judge Death

Delhi Police are investigating a potential suicide abetment case following the death of a Delhi Judicial Services officer, Aman Kumar Sharma, amid allegations of harassment from family members.

Key Points Delhi Police are investigating the death of a Delhi Judicial Services officer as a potential suicide abetment case.

An FIR has been filed based on the complaint of the deceased's father, alleging harassment by the wife and sister-in-law of the deceased.

The deceased, Aman Kumar Sharma, reportedly expressed distress and claimed harassment in the days leading up to his death.

Family members allege a dispute between the deceased and his wife, who is also a judicial officer, prior to his death.

Delhi Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy in connection with the death of a Delhi Judicial Services officer at his Safdarjung residence, an official said on Sunday.

Based on the complaint by the deceased's father, an FIR was lodged at Safdarjung Enclave police station under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

Investigation into Delhi Judge's Death

The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, is suspected to have died by suicide, with preliminary inquiry indicating death by hanging, police said.

The family has levelled serious allegations, claiming that Sharma had been under distress and had complained of harassment in the days leading up to his death by his wife and sister-in-law.

Rajesh Sharma, a relative of the deceased, said Aman's father, Prem Sharma, was "crying profusely" after receiving information about the incident around 1.30 am.

Citing Prem Sharma's purported statement to police, he said Aman had called his father around 10 pm on the night of the incident and expressed distress.

"He told his father, 'I am very troubled and it has become difficult for me to live. I've been harassed for two months'," he claimed.

Family Alleges Harassment and Dispute

According to the family, Prem Sharma rushed from Alwar and reached the residence around midnight, where he was told that Aman had a dispute with his wife, who is also a judicial officer. The family also claimed that her sister is an IAS officer posted in Jammu.

Rajesh Sharma alleged that the couple had an argument. "She was very angry and was shouting, while Aman was crying. Then suddenly everything went quiet," he said.

He further claimed that when Prem Sharma later tried to locate his son, he could not find him in the room. "When he called Aman's phone, the ringtone was heard from inside the bathroom. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response," he said.

Neighbours were then alerted and a rear window was used to look inside. "Someone broke the glass pane and saw Aman hanging with a dupatta. He was brought down and taken to the hospital," he alleged.

He also claimed that family members faced difficulty in contacting the woman's relatives and that some persons present at the house left abruptly.

Background of the Deceased

According to official records, Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he was serving as Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts since October 2025.

Further investigation is underway, police said.