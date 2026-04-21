Illegal Medicine Racket Busted In Delhi; Drugs Seized

Delhi authorities have cracked down on an illegal medicine sale racket in Shahdara, seizing a large quantity of drugs and expired items, highlighting the government's commitment to public health and strict enforcement of drug regulations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi's Drugs Control Department busted an illegal medicine sale racket in Shahdara.

Authorities seized 104 varieties of drugs and 23 expired items from the illegal operation.

The operation was conducted after receiving specific inputs about the sale of medicines without a valid licence.

The premises had a cancelled drug licence from September 2024, but continued operating illegally.

The Delhi government is committed to taking strict action against illegal drug sales to protect public health.

The Delhi government's Drugs Control Department busted an illegal medicines sale racket in Shahdara and seized 104 varieties of drugs along with 23 expired items, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the enforcement action was carried out on April 20 at a premises in Rashid Market in Khureji area following specific inputs about the sale of medicines without a valid licence.

Illegal Medicine Operation Uncovered

A team of drug inspectors, under the supervision of the Assistant Drugs Controller (East), conducted the raid and found that the outlet was operating without authorisation. As part of the operation, a decoy customer purchased multiple medicines without a prescription and without issuance of a cash memo, confirming illegal sale practices, it added.

During inspection, a person present at the premises admitted to selling drugs unlawfully and failed to produce any valid licence for the sale, stocking or distribution of medicines.

Licence Previously Cancelled

Officials said the premises had earlier held a valid drug licence, which was cancelled in September 2024, but operations continued in violation of legal provisions.

Samples of selected drugs have been collected for quality analysis, while the marked currency note used in the decoy operation was also recovered.

Government Commitment To Public Health

The search and seizure proceedings were conducted according to legal protocol, including videography and documentation to maintain evidentiary integrity, officials added.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is committed to safeguarding public health and ensuring medicines are sold strictly in accordance with the law. "Any violation, especially the illegal sale or distribution of drugs, will be dealt with strict action. We urge all stakeholders to adhere to regulatory norms and citizens to remain vigilant and report such malpractices," he said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the seized drugs and initiate legal action against those involved, officials said.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulates the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs and cosmetics in India. State drug controllers are responsible for licensing and enforcement within their respective jurisdictions. Such raids are conducted to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the sale of substandard or counterfeit medications.