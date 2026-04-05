Illegal Medicine Diversion Racket Uncovered in Delhi; Five Arrested

Delhi Police dismantle a major medicine racket, arresting five individuals and seizing Rs 70 lakh worth of government-supplied drugs illegally diverted from hospitals for sale on the open market.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Police busted a racket involved in the illegal diversion and sale of government-supplied medicines.

Drugs worth Rs 70 lakh were seized during the operation.

Five individuals, including a pharmacist and a hospital helper, have been arrested.

The racket had been operating for over a year, siphoning medicines from hospital stocks.

The medicines were being sold in the open market through a network of brokers.

Delhi Police has unearthed a racket involved in illegal diversion and sale of government-supplied medicines meant for free distribution in hospitals and seized drugs worth Rs 70 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Five persons, including a pharmacist and a contractual helper posted at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, have been arrested in connection with the case, police said in a statement.

The accused were identified as Neerej Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Laxman Mukhia, Binesh Kumar and Prakash Mehto.

"Medicines worth around Rs 70 lakh, along with a tempo and a car used for transportation, were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

According to the police, the accused were apprehended in Tis Hazari area while transporting consignments marked "Govt supply, not for sale".

Investigation Reveals Modus Operandi

During interrogation, it was found that the racket had been operational for over a year, with medicines being siphoned off from hospital stocks and sold in the open market through a network of brokers across multiple cities.

Police said Neeraj Kumar, a pharmacist, manipulated stock records, while the helper facilitated extraction and delivery of medicines.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace financial transactions, the officer said.