Delhi hotel fire: Woman jumps from 3rd floor with kid in arms

Witness the harrowing escape of a woman and her child who jumped from a burning hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where a massive fire claimed at least 21 lives, as local residents heroically aided their survival.

IMAGE: People being rescued from the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed at least 21 people and injured many.

A woman dramatically jumped from the third floor of the burning building with her child to escape the blaze.

Local residents played a crucial role by spreading mattresses on the ground to aid the woman and child's escape.

The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the congested Hauz Rani locality.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the devastating fire.

A woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of a building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a massive fire left at least 21 dead, eyewitnesses said.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel in the congested Hauz Rani locality, triggering panic among dozens of trapped occupants. As thick smoke engulfed the building and flames spread rapidly through the premises, several people were seen breaking window panes and calling for help.

Heroic Escape Amidst Devastation

"A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," an eyewitness said.

Witnesses said the woman landed on one of the mattresses along with the child and may have sustained some injuries. She was immediately sent to a nearby hospital.

"She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries," he added.

Residents of the area said local people rushed to help even before emergency services could reach the spot. Mattress shop owners and other residents placed mattresses on the road below the building.

At least 21 people were killed and over 40 rescued in the blaze, officials said. Several of the deceased were foreign nationals, as officials said the death toll may rise as many of the injured people remain in critical condition. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.