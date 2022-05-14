News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Many jump from burning Delhi building to escape blaze

Many jump from burning Delhi building to escape blaze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 14, 2022 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tragic scenes were witnessed in outer Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire engulfed a building, killing at least 27 people, and forcing many to jump off the windows or use ropes to slide down to safety.

IMAGE: Fire Brigade personnel carry out rescue work after a massive fire which broke out at an office building near the Mundka metro station in Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

As many as 27 people died and 12 got injured as a massive blaze broke out at the four-storey commercial building in Mundka, police said.

The fire started from the first floor and spread to the other floors, they said.

 

In videos that emerged on the social media, people could be heard crying for help while others were seen jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

There were videos where people could be seen using ropes to escape the building from where thick black smoke was coming out. Locals were also seen providing them help in reaching to safety.

Some survivors also used a narrow space in the building to climb down.

The police said some people were injured while trying to escape and were shifted to the hospital.

In order to rescue those who were trapped, the fire department deployed cranes while police officials broke the windows of the building to help the people.

Following a six-hour long firefighting operation, the blaze was brought under control. Police, fire department and NDRF teams were involved in the rescue work. The fire department is currently carrying out cooling operations.

Mundka is close to the Delhi-Haryana border. In the night, traffic snarls started in the area with the entry of trucks.

The police, however, did not specify other details like the gender or age of the deceased.

Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg said no firefighter was injured in the operation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair
Mundka fire: Delhi CM orders magisterial inquiry
Mundka fire: Delhi CM orders magisterial inquiry
27 dead in massive fire at 4-storey building in Delhi
27 dead in massive fire at 4-storey building in Delhi
3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP
3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP
Rayudu announces retirement from IPL; deletes tweet
Rayudu announces retirement from IPL; deletes tweet
Heatwave to worsen in Delhi, temp may touch 47 deg C
Heatwave to worsen in Delhi, temp may touch 47 deg C
'The Archies grew up in front of me'
'The Archies grew up in front of me'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Delhi fire: Kin of victims look for loved ones

Delhi fire: Kin of victims look for loved ones

Delhi fire: Charred human remains found during search

Delhi fire: Charred human remains found during search

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances