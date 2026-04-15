How Firefighters Rescued a Toddler and Four Adults from Delhi Building Blaze

A dramatic rescue in Delhi saved a toddler and four adults from a building fire in Shalimar Bagh, highlighting the importance of fire safety and quick response.

Photograph: X

Key Points A toddler and four adults were rescued from a four-story building fire in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

The Delhi Fire Services responded to the fire, which is suspected to have started due to an electrical fault in an air conditioner.

All five individuals were safely evacuated from the building, with no reported casualties.

The fire was contained, preventing further damage to the building and surrounding areas.

A toddler and four adults were rescued from a four-floor fire-swept building in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday morning, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call was received at 10.10 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the DFS official.

The fire broke out due to an electrical fault in the air conditioner on the first floor, and spread to the upper floors of the building.

Dramatic Rescue Details

"Two people were rescued from the fourth floor and three from the third floor, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child," the official said.

All five people were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.