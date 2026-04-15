HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Firefighters Rescued a Toddler and Four Adults from Delhi Building Blaze

How Firefighters Rescued a Toddler and Four Adults from Delhi Building Blaze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 23:57 IST

x

A dramatic rescue in Delhi saved a toddler and four adults from a building fire in Shalimar Bagh, highlighting the importance of fire safety and quick response.

Photograph: X

Photograph: X

Key Points

  • A toddler and four adults were rescued from a four-story building fire in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.
  • The Delhi Fire Services responded to the fire, which is suspected to have started due to an electrical fault in an air conditioner.
  • All five individuals were safely evacuated from the building, with no reported casualties.
  • The fire was contained, preventing further damage to the building and surrounding areas.

A toddler and four adults were rescued from a four-floor fire-swept building in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday morning, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call was received at 10.10 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the DFS official.

 

The fire broke out due to an electrical fault in the air conditioner on the first floor, and spread to the upper floors of the building.

Dramatic Rescue Details

"Two people were rescued from the fourth floor and three from the third floor, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child," the official said.

All five people were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Five Injured in Tri Nagar House Fire in Delhi
20 newborns rescued from Delhi hospital blaze
20 newborns rescued from Delhi hospital blaze
Six Injured in Tri Nagar Building Fire, Short Circuit Suspected
Six Injured in Tri Nagar Building Fire, Short Circuit Suspected
3 children among 7 killed in fire at building in Delhi's Palam
3 children among 7 killed in fire at building in Delhi's Palam
2 children among 4 killed in fire at building in Mumbai's Marol
2 children among 4 killed in fire at building in Mumbai's Marol

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra Turns Heads in Effortless Casual Look0:55

Sanya Malhotra Turns Heads in Effortless Casual Look

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's birthday bash1:29

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's...

Gauahar Khan spotted with husband Zaid Darbar1:09

Gauahar Khan spotted with husband Zaid Darbar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO