Delhi Fire Deaths Rise: What's Causing The Spike?

Delhi is facing a concerning surge in fire incidents, resulting in 45 deaths this year, primarily driven by rising temperatures and increased garbage fires, according to Delhi Fire Services data.

Key Points Delhi has recorded 45 fire-related deaths between January and May 27 this year.

March was the deadliest month with 15 fire fatalities in Delhi.

Delhi Fire Services responded to 2,877 fire calls in the first 26 days of May, surpassing April's total.

Garbage and rubbish fires account for a significant portion of fire emergencies in Delhi.

Rising temperatures and dry weather contribute to increased fire incidents in Delhi during summer.

At least 45 people have died in fire incidents in Delhi so far this year (January through May 27), with 13 fatalities reported in May alone, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data.

The figures show that 32 people died in fire incidents between January and April and 13 deaths were recorded during the first 27 days of May, bringing the total to 45.

Deadliest Month And Seasonal Trends

March remained the deadliest month of the year with 15 fire-related deaths, according to the data.

DFS records showed six people died in fires in January, six in February, 15 in March and five in April.

Sharp Rise In Fire Emergencies During Summer

The city witnessed a sharp rise in fire emergencies during the summer months.

Delhi received 1,396 fire calls in January, 1,096 in February, 1,538 in March and 2,663 in April.

Increase In Fire Calls

In the first 26 days of May alone, the fire department attended 2,877 fire calls, surpassing April's tally.

The data showed that 41 people were injured or rescued from fire incidents in January, 46 in February, 68 in March and 119 in April.

In May, 99 people were reported injured or rescued in fire incidents till May 26.

Garbage Fires Contribute To Emergencies

Garbage and rubbish fires continued to account for a significant share of emergencies, with 441 such incidents reported in January, 331 in February, 539 in March and 725 in April.

Till May 26, the department responded to 766 garbage-fire calls.

Officials said the rise in temperatures and dry weather conditions during summer months generally contribute to an increase in fire incidents, particularly in open areas, garbage dumps and establishments with heavy electrical loads.

The DFS data showed that while overall emergency calls and rescue operations increased in May, fire-related deaths remained lower than the peak recorded in March.