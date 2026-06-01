Fire breaks out in Education Ministry office

A fire broke out at the Ministry of Education office in Delhi's ITO area, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service to contain the blaze.

IMAGE: Efforts underway to douse the fire on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office, Vikas Marg in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A fire occurred at the Ministry of Education office in Delhi's ITO area.

The Delhi Fire Service responded to the fire with eight vehicles.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area on Monday, an official said.

No Casualties Reported In Education Ministry Fire

No casualties have been reported.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, officials said.