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Fire breaks out in Education Ministry office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 12:19 IST

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A fire broke out at the Ministry of Education office in Delhi's ITO area, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service to contain the blaze.

Fire in Education Ministry

IMAGE: Efforts underway to douse the fire on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office, Vikas Marg in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A fire occurred at the Ministry of Education office in Delhi's ITO area.
  • The Delhi Fire Service responded to the fire with eight vehicles.
  • No casualties have been reported as a result of the fire.
  • The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area on Monday, an official said.

No Casualties Reported In Education Ministry Fire

No casualties have been reported. 

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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