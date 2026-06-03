Delhi hotel fire: Initial probe reveals major safety lapses

The establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement, police sources said.

IMAGE: A view of the charred remains of the restaurant where a fire broke out at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points At least 21 people, including 11 foreigners, died in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire.

The hotel allegedly operated 25 rooms despite permission for only six.

No fire safety clearance had been issued for the building, officials said.

Illegal additional floors and sealed windows turned the structure into a death trap.

Owner Lavkesh Bajaj has been arrested; police have launched a multi-team probe.

The hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that went up in flames on Wednesday, leaving at least 21 people dead, was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted capacity, had no fire safety clearance and functioned from a building where additional floors were illegally constructed, officials said.

The deceased include 11 foreign nationals.

At least 19 of the 35 injured remained in critical condition across hospitals in Delhi, according to official data.

Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building, was arrested hours after the incident by the Delhi Police, which had a lookout circular (LOC) against him and his wife.

Officials said that 20 teams were investigating the matter from every single angle.

The blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar started around 8.30 am on the ground floor, which housed a restaurant and two rooms, due to a suspected short circuit.

It quickly spread through the five-storey narrow building that had a single entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, factors that combined to turn the building into a virtual death trap.

The establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement, police sources said.

Capacity, safety norms allegedly flouted

Preliminary investigations revealed that the building had only ground floor plus one storey around six to seven years ago, when fire clearance was not required.

Additional floors were allegedly added later without informing authorities. Officials said the complete building plan was never submitted despite directions from authorities.

The building was reportedly more than 15 metres high, making a Fire Safety Clearance or No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory.

However, authorities said they neither received the required documents nor any response from the owner, and no fire clearance was ever issued.

The bed-and-breakfast accommodation is located in a congested locality in Malviya Nagar.

The structure housed a restaurant on the ground floor while the basement and upper floors were being used as hotel accommodation.

According to police sources, the fire may have started shortly after a chef arrived at the ground-floor restaurant and switched on electrical equipment before beginning work.

A blast-like sound was reportedly heard moments later, following which flames rapidly spread.

"As far as a fire NOC is concerned, we had not received any reference from either the building authorities or the licensing agency," Deputy Chief Fire Officer A K Malik told PTI.

Evacuation hampered by building design

Officials said the owner had applied for a trade licence, but the complete building plan was not submitted.

The owner had been asked to provide the plans to the Building Department, which was required to share them with the Fire Department, but the process was never completed.

The design of the building made evacuation extremely difficult, Malik said.

"Buildings of this nature act like a shaft, where heat and smoke generated by a fire can engulf the entire structure within seconds, making evacuation even more challenging," he said.

The building had one staircase on the ground and upper floors, while two were in the basement. In the operation, which involved around 80 firefighters, one fireman sustained injuries while another had to be pulled out after suffering smoke inhalation.

Rescue teams used cutters to open the basement shutter and hammers to break through sealed windows to reach those trapped inside.

The police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident.

A police source said teams had conducted raids at multiple locations, including the residences of the building owner and the licence holder registered with the tourism department.

Owner arrested, probe widens

According to investigators, the building owner was Lavkesh Bajaj and the tourism department licence was issued in the name of Jai Mishra.

The hotel was being run by three partners who are believed to own several other hotels and guesthouses across Delhi, police sources said.

Bajaj, said to be in his 50s, is a resident of south Delhi's Saket area, though police have not revealed his exact address.

Multiple teams had been deployed to trace Bajaj and his wife, with investigators scrutinising CCTV footage from various locations to track their movements.

Police sources said Bajaj was also linked to a firm believed to be engaged in construction-related activities, and investigators are examining his business interests as part of the probe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, they said.

Many victims remain critical

Max Hospital in Saket said 18 people were brought dead and 15 others were admitted to the intensive care unit.

A statement issued by the hospital said that 39 patients were received at its emergency department following the fire incident. The patients suffered from asphyxiation, minor burn injuries and fractures, it said.

Of the 39 patients received, 18 were brought dead, while 15 were admitted to the ICU, including eight who are on ventilator support and are in critical condition, the hospital said.

Five patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged after primary medical care, while one patient was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to extensive burn injuries, it added.

Separately, three bodies were received at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block of AIIMS.

Thirteen patients were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, of whom three had sustained injuries after jumping from the building, AIIMS Delhi Media Cell In-charge Dr Rima Dada said.

Two of the three injured persons left the hospital against medical advice and were stable until their departure, while the third, a woman who suffered a head injury, underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

"Ten others were Delhi Police personnel involved in the rescue operation; all are stable, under observation and likely to be discharged soon," Dada said.