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21 dead, over 40 rescued in massive fire at Delhi hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: June 03, 2026 13:30 IST

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A tragic incident unfolded in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar as a massive fire at a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar .

Delhi fire

IMAGE: Firefighters at the scene of a restaurant fire. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A massive fire erupted ata bed and breakfast hotel in Malviya Nagar, south Delhi.
  • The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 21 people, with several others sustaining injuries.
  • Over 40 people were successfully rescued from the basement of the restaurant by fire service officials.
  • Multiple fire tenders were deployed to the scene to bring the blaze under control.
  • The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people.

Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said.

Earlier in the day, officials said the fire started in Lemon Green Restaurant at 8.45 am. Police later clarified that the blaze was actually at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in the congested Malviya Nagar area.

Rescue Operations and Investigation

More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital where 21 were declared brought dead. There are fears that the death toll might rise further as several of those injured are critical.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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