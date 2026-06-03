Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Arrested After 21 Deaths, Safety Lapses Probed

Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the Malviya Nagar hotel where a tragic fire claimed 21 lives, as investigations reveal severe fire safety violations and alleged culpable homicide.

Key Points Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested following a fire in Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people.

The Flourish Stay B&B allegedly operated without a fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and violated safety norms.

Investigators found the five-storey building had only one entry-exit point, sealed windows, and exceeded its permitted room capacity.

Police have registered an FIR under culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Delhi Police has arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, officials said.

Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi.

Investigation Reveals Major Safety Lapses

Police had earlier issued a look out circular (LOC) against Bjaja and his wife, and launched an operation to trace them.

The blaze tore through the hotel allegedly operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in the area, killing at least 21 people, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly through the five-storey building, which allegedly lacked the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC). The structure had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, factors that investigators believe hampered the evacuation efforts.

At least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, where 21 were declared dead.

The investigators have alleged that the hotel was operating far beyond its permitted capacity and in violation of safety norms.

Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed & Breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.

Additional floors were allegedly constructed over the years without obtaining required approvals from the authorities, the sources said.

Police have registered an FIR under the charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are examining the role of other persons associated with the establishment, officials said.