Delhi fire: Sealed windows, locked exits turned hotel into death trap

A tragic hotel fire in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals, due to severe fire safety violations like sealed windows, overcrowding, and the absence of a crucial fire No Objection Certificate.

IMAGE: A forensic team at a site of fire in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points At least 21 people, including six foreigners, died in a hotel fire in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, with nine others critically injured.

The hotel allegedly operated 25 rooms despite a licence for only six, and lacked a mandatory fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Sealed windows, non-functional sensor gates, and the building's design prevented escape and rapid evacuation, trapping occupants.

Locals attempted rescues by breaking windows, and fire officials faced a building filled with smoke upon arrival.

The incident highlights critical lapses in fire safety norms and building regulations in commercial establishments.

Sealed glass windows, sensor-operated gates that stopped functioning during the blaze, overcrowded rooms and violations of fire safety norms turned a hotel in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday into a death trap, leaving dozens of occupants with no escape as smoke and flames rapidly engulfed the building.

At least 21 people, including six foreigners, were killed, and the toll may rise as the condition of nine individuals is critical, according to officials.

Fire officials said the five-storey establishment -- operating under a bed-and-breakfast (B&B) licence that permitted only six rooms -- was allegedly running about 25 rooms across the basement, ground floor and upper storeys. Furthermore, the building lacked a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), they said.

Chief Fire Officer Abhilash Kumar Malik said the building comprised a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, with rooms operating on almost every level, including the terrace.

He said the structure's design significantly worsened the situation for those trapped inside, leaving little scope for evacuation.

Deadly Design Flaws Exacerbate Tragedy

"The building's design made escape almost impossible for the occupants. The windows had been permanently sealed, resulting in no ventilation. Such buildings act like a shaft, where heat and smoke can engulf the entire structure within seconds, making evacuation extremely difficult," Malik told PTI.

According to residents, the sensor-operated entrance gate stopped working after the fire broke out, and permanently sealed windows prevented occupants from escaping or getting fresh air.

Sheikh Ali, a local resident, said the six-year-old building had more than 25 rooms, including rooms in the basement.

"The doors got locked due to the fire, and the windows were permanently sealed. People inside could not come out for a long time," he said.

Locals Attempt Heroic Rescues

Residents said locals used stones and hammers to break windows and the main gate to rescue trapped occupants. Several people were seen jumping from upper floors after windows were shattered, residents said.

Another resident, Asif, claimed that the fire extinguishers available inside the building were too small to tackle a major blaze. By the time residents noticed the fire between 8 am and 8.30 am, it had already spread extensively, he said.

He said a blast occurred in an electrical plug after a kitchen appliance was switched off. Despite attempts to control the flames with fire extinguishers, the blaze spread rapidly, he said.

"Within five minutes the ground floor was filled with thick smoke. In another six to seven minutes, the fire had spread to the upper floors. Several people broke window panes on the second floor and jumped to save themselves," the eyewitness said.

Fire Department's Response and Ongoing Investigation

Fire Officer Ravinder Singh said the building was filled with smoke when rescue teams arrived.

"There was fire everywhere. We rescued those trapped inside and shifted them to hospitals. Some of the rescued persons were in serious condition," he said, adding that many occupants were attendants of patients admitted to a nearby private hospital and included foreign nationals.

Malik said the fire department received a call at 8:50 am and initially dispatched seven fire tenders. As more distress calls came in, the number was increased to 17.

"The first team immediately began rescue operations. As far as a fire NOC is concerned, we have not received any reference from either the building authorities or the licensing agency," he said.