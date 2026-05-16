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Delhi Police Uncover Honey-Trap Extortion Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 15:10 IST

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated honey-trap extortion racket, where criminals posed as police officers to extort money from victims they met on dating apps.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a honey-trap and extortion racket operating through dating applications.
  • The gang members posed as police officers to extort money from unsuspecting victims.
  • Accused lured victims through fake female profiles on dating apps and threatened them with false criminal cases.
  • Victims were invited to public places and then taken to rented flats or isolated locations where the extortion took place.
  • The accused extorted money by threatening victims with false criminal cases, including rape allegations.

The Delhi Police busted a honey-trap and extortion racket in which gang members allegedly posed as police officers and extorted money from victims through dating applications, an official said on Saturday.

Four arrested accused are Sushil Kumar (53), a resident of Najafgarh; Deepak alias Sajan from Haryana's Sonipat; Vinod Pandit (57) of Uttam Nagar and Neeraj Tyagi alias Dhiru (44) of Tilak Nagar.

 

How The Honey-Trap Racket Was Uncovered

According to police, after the case was registered at the Crime Branch, it developed intelligence on the gang activities, and a trap was laid near Kalyan Jewellers in Rajouri Garden on May 12.

"During the operation, police intercepted a suspicious vehicle. While three accused managed to flee, Sushil Kumar was apprehended on the spot along with the victim. Kumar was allegedly wearing a fake police uniform at the time," a senior police officer said.

Based on the victim's complaint and investigation, the remaining accused were later arrested.

Modus Operandi Of The Extortion Ring

Police said the gang created fake female profiles on dating applications to lure unsuspecting men.

After establishing contact, female associates would invite the victims to meet at public places before taking them to rented flats or isolated locations, police said.

"Other gang members would then conduct fake police raids and threaten the victims with false criminal cases, including rape allegations, to extort money," the officer said.

The complainant told police that he met a woman through a dating app and was later threatened by four men, including one in a fake police uniform, who demanded Rs 15 lakh.

Police said the accused also confined the complainant inside his car and forced him to arrange money and withdraw cash from ATMs.

Police said three of the arrested accused were previously involved in a similar case registered at Bindapur police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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