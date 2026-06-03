Locals break glass windows to save lives in Delhi hotel inferno

A tragic fire in a South Delhi bed-and-breakfast has resulted in 21 fatalities, including foreign nationals, as heroic locals risked their lives to rescue trapped patrons amidst desperate escapes and reported blasts.

IMAGE: A forensic team at the site of fire in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, June 3, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI

Key Points A tragic fire in a South Delhi bed-and-breakfast claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals.

Local residents displayed immense bravery, breaking windows and using blankets to aid trapped individuals.

Eyewitnesses reported multiple blasts and screams, with some patrons jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to escape.

The affected inn was popular among foreign visitors seeking medical treatment due to its proximity to major hospitals.

A dramatic rescue saw a woman and child jump from the third floor onto mattresses spread by locals, who were then rushed to hospital.

Locals broke glasses and rushed with blankets to save the patrons escaping an inferno that tore through a bed-and-breakfast building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. At least 21 people were killed in the fire, many of them foreign nationals staying in the hotel, officials said.

Locals' Heroic Rescue Efforts Amidst Chaos

Anita Chaudhary, a local resident, said the entire area was was in panic after sounds of several blasts. "I heard multiple blast-like sounds and then screams from inside the building. People were shouting for help and some were jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to save themselves. There was chaos all around and residents rushed towards the building to help those trapped inside," she said.

Another eyewitness, Sanjay Goyal, who was among the first people to reach the spot, said everyone gathered and got down to help people escape as soon as they saw the smoke. "We saw thick smoke billowing from the building and realised people were trapped inside. Residents gathered blankets and quilts and tried to assist those who were trying to escape.

"We broke glass windows to create escape routes and managed to rescue several people. Those trapped inside were screaming for help. Everyone present tried to do whatever they could before the arrival of emergency services," he said.

According to Goyal, bystanders threw stones at the windows to shatter the glass and help occupants escape.

IMAGE: A view of the charred remains of the restaurant where a fire broke out at Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, June 3, 2026 . Photograph: ANI

Eyewitness Accounts Detail Desperate Escape

Another eyewitness, Vijai Jaishwal, said he noticed smoke coming out of the building while passing through the area around 8.30 am.

"As soon as I saw smoke, I alerted others and one of my friends immediately called the fire brigade. The inn was known to accommodate a large number of foreign visitors, many of whom came to Delhi for medical treatment because of its proximity to major hospitals in the area," he said.

A woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of a building, an eyewitness said. "A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," the person said. The woman landed on one of the mattresses with the child. She was immediately taken to a hospital.