Delhi: Fake AC Mechanic Arrested For Robbing Residents

Delhi Police have arrested a man posing as an AC mechanic who allegedly robbed residents in Keshav Puram and Pitampura, after CCTV footage of his activities went viral.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man posing as an AC and RO mechanic was arrested for allegedly robbing residents in Delhi.

The accused, Ajay Bagga, triggered a police hunt after CCTV footage of him went viral.

Police used technical surveillance and CCTV footage analysis to track down and arrest Bagga.

Bagga allegedly visited houses on the pretext of repairing ACs and RO systems before robbing residents.

Police are interrogating Bagga to determine his involvement in other similar incidents and accomplices.

A man who allegedly posed as an AC and RO mechanic to rob residents in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram and Pitampura area has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Bagga, sent the locals in panic after CCTV footage of him roaming went viral on social media, triggering a police hunt.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The police said teams under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Akanksha Yadav were deployed to trace the suspect after multiple inputs surfaced regarding his movements in the area.

"Using technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage collected from different locations, police tracked down and arrested Bagga," an officer said.

Modus Operandi

According to the police, Bagga allegedly used to visit houses on the pretext of repairing air-conditioners and RO systems before robbing the residents.

Ongoing Investigation

The police are interrogating Bagga to ascertain his involvement in other similar incidents reported in the city.

They are also probing him to know whether he has accomplices, the officer added.