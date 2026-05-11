Delhi Police Busts Fake Cops Who Robbed Man Of Rs 50 Lakh

Delhi Police successfully apprehended a gang of fake police officers who robbed a Rajasthan resident of Rs 50 lakh in Pitampura, recovering a significant portion of the stolen money.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted a gang of fake police officers who robbed a Rajasthan resident.

The victim was duped of Rs 50 lakh in the Pitampura area of Outer Delhi.

Two accused have been arrested, and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the robbery.

Police recovered Rs 33.5 lakh in cash, mobile phones, and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The accused introduced themselves as police officers before taking the bag of cash from the complainant.

The Delhi Police has busted a gang of fake police officers and apprehended its three members who duped a Rajasthan resident of Rs 50 lakh in Outer Delhi's Pitampura area, officials said on Monday.

Two accused have been arrested and a juvenile was apprehended, and Rs 33.5 lakh in cash has been recovered from their possession, they said.

Details of the Robbery

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Rajasthan's Sirohi, had come to Delhi along with his friend on May 9 to deliver cash handed over by his employer.

The incident took place near Vardhman Plaza in Pitampura when the complainant got down from an autorickshaw and started walking towards Tarun Enclave carrying a bag of cash, the police said.

"Two men approached the complainant and introduced themselves as police officers. They allegedly started questioning him and took possession of the bag containing cash," an officer said.

The accused then told the complainant to wait at the spot, claiming that senior officers were also arriving there, before fleeing on a motorcycle with the money.

Investigation and Arrests

The complainant managed to note down a few numerals of the motorcycle registration number before the accused escaped, police said, adding that initially, the complainant informed police that the bag contained Rs 9 lakh. However, during further questioning, he disclosed that the actual amount in the bag was Rs 50 lakh and said he had concealed the figure earlier out of fear.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Mangolpuri police station, and further investigation was launched.

"We formed multiple teams to crack the case. CCTV footage from the area was scanned. Acting on secret information, police conducted raids in Haryana's Sonipat and apprehended the accused from Gohana on Sunday," the officer said.

Accused and Recovered Items

The arrested accused were identified as Vinay alias Monty (20) and Kuldeep (30), both residents of Sonipat, along with a juvenile.

The police said Rs 33.5 lakh in cash, two iPhone 17 mobile phones allegedly purchased with the stolen money, the bag used in the crime and the motorcycle used in the offence were recovered.

Efforts are underway to trace other accused involved in the crime and recover the remaining amount.