HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » E-rickshaw puller by day, burglar by night!

E-rickshaw puller by day, burglar by night!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to ArticleWatch as Video
Share:

July 10, 2025 19:13 IST

x

A man leading a double life of being an e-rickshaw puller by day and a burglar by night, was arrested in New Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The accused used his inconspicuous identity to avoid suspicion while targeting locked houses in residential areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The arrest was made after checking a mix of CCTV footage analysis, digital surveillance and local field inputs, police said.

 

Rahul (34), a resident of Najafgarh, was nabbed from Dwarka in New Delhi on July 2 after the police received inputs about his whereabouts.

"After his arrest, the team recovered three stolen mobile phones and the e-rickshaw he used during the crimes. Rahul, a repeat offender, admitted to targeting houses during odd hours, using his e-rickshaw for swift movement. He cited financial distress as the motive behind the burglaries," the DCP said.

He also revealed the involvement of an associate who is currently absconding.

The police noted that Rahul was adept at blending into crowds by posing as a daily-wage e-rickshaw driver.

Five cases of house theft registered at Chhawla, Bindapur and Ranhola police stations have been solved with his arrest, the police stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man who killed multiple taxi drivers nabbed after 25 years
Man who killed multiple taxi drivers nabbed after 25 years
Pune man who posed as courier and raped woman held
Pune man who posed as courier and raped woman held
Cow vigilante accused ends life; blames Bajrang Dal men in video
Cow vigilante accused ends life; blames Bajrang Dal men in video
Indian-origin man gets life in London for child rape, attempted rape
Indian-origin man gets life in London for child rape, attempted rape
Arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari declared fugitive economic offender
Arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari declared fugitive economic offender

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Indian Food Cities Among Top 100 List

webstory image 2

Guru Purnima: The Words Of The Wise

webstory image 3

9 Things You Didn't Know About Baahubali

VIDEOS

Flash floods leave trail of destruction in Himachal's Mandi5:38

Flash floods leave trail of destruction in Himachal's Mandi

Goods train derails amid heavy rains in J-K's Kathua2:09

Goods train derails amid heavy rains in J-K's Kathua

Minors perform stunts on railway tracks in Odisha, taken to task0:39

Minors perform stunts on railway tracks in Odisha, taken...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD