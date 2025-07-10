E-rickshaw puller by day, burglar by night!

A man leading a double life of being an e-rickshaw puller by day and a burglar by night, was arrested in New Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The accused used his inconspicuous identity to avoid suspicion while targeting locked houses in residential areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The arrest was made after checking a mix of CCTV footage analysis, digital surveillance and local field inputs, police said.

Rahul (34), a resident of Najafgarh, was nabbed from Dwarka in New Delhi on July 2 after the police received inputs about his whereabouts.

"After his arrest, the team recovered three stolen mobile phones and the e-rickshaw he used during the crimes. Rahul, a repeat offender, admitted to targeting houses during odd hours, using his e-rickshaw for swift movement. He cited financial distress as the motive behind the burglaries," the DCP said.

He also revealed the involvement of an associate who is currently absconding.

The police noted that Rahul was adept at blending into crowds by posing as a daily-wage e-rickshaw driver.

Five cases of house theft registered at Chhawla, Bindapur and Ranhola police stations have been solved with his arrest, the police stated.