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Home  » News » Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery

Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 22:43 IST

A Delhi man has been arrested for masterminding a fake police arrest that led to the kidnapping and £40,000 robbery of two jewellers, revealing a pre-planned scheme to defraud the victims.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested for staging a fake police arrest, leading to the kidnapping and robbery of two jewellers in Delhi.
  • The victims were robbed of Rs 40 lakh in cash, mobile phones, jewellery, and their vehicle after being abducted by individuals posing as police officers.
  • The arrested accused, Harish Sharma, had prior business dealings with the victims and allegedly conspired to stage the fake arrest to retain jewellery he had taken from them.
  • Police are currently searching for Sharma's associate, Chetan alias Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, and others involved in the pre-planned crime.
  • Authorities are working to recover the stolen cash, jewellery, vehicle, and other valuables from the suspects.

A 48-year-old man was held for allegedly staging a fake police arrest of two brothers in west Delhi, who were kidnapped and robbed of Rs 40 lakh cash and other valuables, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused, identified as Harish Sharma alias Rinku, was known to the victims who were in the jewellery business. He had prior business dealings with the brothers and had taken jewellery from them for sale a day before the incident, they said.

 

According to police, the incident took place on March 19, when the brothers -- Sagar Sharma and Manik -- went near Rajouri Garden to collect payment for jewellery from someone.

After the meeting, two people posing as police officers forcibly entered their vehicle, threatened them at gunpoint and abducted them.

"The brothers were assaulted, wrongfully confined and taken towards the GT Karnal Road side. They were robbed of Rs 40 lakh in cash, mobile phones, an Apple Watch, jewellery and their vehicle," a police officer said, adding that the victims were later abandoned near Shahabad in Haryana.

Investigation and Findings

During the probe, it was found that the crime was pre-planned.

"A day before the incident, Harish Sharma had taken jewellery from the victims on the pretext of sale. To cheat them and retain the valuables, he conspired with his associates to stage a fake police action," the officer said.

He said Sharma confessed to the involvement of his associate Chetan alias Gurpreet Singh Randhawa and some others, who have been identified and are being traced.

Efforts are underway to recover the robbed cash, jewellery, vehicle and other valuables, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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