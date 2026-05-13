Delhi Police Arrest Man Posing As Mechanic For Robberies

Delhi Police have arrested a man who posed as an AC and RO mechanic to rob residents, using weapons and threats in Keshav Puram and Pitampura.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an AC and RO mechanic to rob residents in Delhi.

The accused, Ajay Bagga, allegedly used a machete and knife to threaten and rob residents.

Police used CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track down and arrest Bagga.

Bagga is linked to two separate FIRs registered at Maurya Enclave and Keshav Puram police stations for robbery and assault.

A 55-year-old man who allegedly posed as an AC and RO mechanic to rob residents in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram and Pitampura areas has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Bagga alias Vijay Bagga, was apprehended following an extensive manhunt involving CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and local enquiries, they said.

According to police, Bagga used to roam through residential colonies posing as a mechanic and ring doorbells to identify potential targets.

"The moment a resident opened the door, he would forcibly enter the house, launch a sudden attack and rob the occupants," a police officer said.

The accused had sent locals into panic after CCTV footage of him roaming in residential areas holding a plastic blue bag and hiding a 'gandasa' (machete) surfaced online, triggering a police hunt.

Accused Triggered Police Hunt After CCTV Footage Surfaced

"A special team was formed to nab the accused after multiple incidents with a similar modus operandi were reported," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said in a statement.

She further said that using technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and human intelligence inputs, police tracked down and arrested Bagga near Gurudwara Nanak Pyau in Model Town.

Police said Bagga has been linked to two separate FIRs registered at Maurya Enclave and Keshav Puram police stations.

"In the first case, the complainant Sahil Kukreja alleged that Bagga, who was known to him for the past eight to nine years, came to his residence in Pitampura on April 21 on the pretext of meeting his father," the officer said.

After entering the house and asking for water, the accused allegedly attacked Kukreja with a large knife, locally referred to as a "chapad", injuring his left forearm.

Details Of The Robberies

The accused then allegedly confined the complainant, demanded money and fled with around Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from the house.

In the second incident, in Keshav Puram, Bagga allegedly entered the residence of a woman posing as an RO mechanic on May 8. The complainant told police that the accused threatened her with an iron 'gandasa' after entering the house.

However, the woman resisted and raised an alarm, forcing Bagga to flee after throwing the weapon in a nearby park, police said. The weapon was later recovered and seized by the police team.

Police Investigation And Arrest

"During an investigation, police teams scanned footage from several CCTV cameras, conducted searches at over 50 hotels and interrogated multiple suspects before zeroing in on Bagga. On interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the two incidents," Yadav said.

Police are further investigating Bagga to ascertain his possible involvement in other similar robbery and house trespass cases reported in the city and to identify whether he had any accomplices.