Argument Over Laundry Turns Violent In South Delhi

A heated argument over laundry services in Delhi turned violent, leaving one man injured and prompting a police investigation into the altercation.

Key Points A quarrel between a man and a laundry worker in Delhi escalated into a physical altercation.

The dispute reportedly began over laundry services provided by Sonu to Sombir Singh.

Sonu allegedly struck Sombir on the leg with a hockey stick during the fight, causing injury.

Police are conducting an enquiry to determine the sequence of events and fix responsibility for the violence.

Both parties have accused each other of assault, and further legal action will be taken based on the enquiry's findings.

A quarrel between a man and a local dhobi in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area escalated into a physical altercation, leaving one person injured, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call regarding a violent quarrel was received on Thursday following which a police team rushed to the spot and found two men -- Sombir Singh (42), a resident of Parsadi Gali and employed with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sonu (40), a resident of Gautampuri Phase-1, who works as a dhobi -- engaged in a heated argument.

The Dispute Over Laundry Services

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Sonu had been ironing clothes for Sombir for past two years.

On April 30, Sombir allegedly went to Sonu's place in an inebriated condition to collect his clothes, during which an argument broke out between the two. The verbal altercation soon turned violent, police said.

Physical Altercation and Injuries

During the scuffle, Sonu allegedly struck Sombir on his leg with a hockey stick, causing injury. Both individuals were subsequently taken for medical examination at AIIMS, officials said, adding that their condition is stable.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said both parties have levelled allegations of assault against the other, and a detailed enquiry is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and fix responsibility.

"No conclusive evidence has been found so far to substantiate any additional allegations, including claims related to misuse or downloading of personal data," a police officer said.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the enquiry, he added.