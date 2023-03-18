News
Delhi: Delivery agents thrashed for not having loose change

Delhi: Delivery agents thrashed for not having loose change

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 18, 2023 21:41 IST
Two delivery executives of an online grocery firm were allegedly beaten up by some people in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden over not having loose change, police said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened on Friday, they said.

According to the police, the two delivery agents -- Aman and Gurpal Singh -- of online grocery store Blinkit were physically assaulted by a customer when they went to deliver a grocery order at his house.

 

Singh, in his statement, alleged that he went to Tarun Suri's house to deliver an order worth Rs 1,655. Suri started misbehaving with them over not having a change of money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghandhyam Bansal said.

Following this, three to four people thrashed the delivery executives, the DCP said.

"We have issued necessary support and cooperation to the authorities to aid their investigation. The safety and well-being of our delivery partners is of utmost importance to us. We have taken immediate action to provide healthcare support and loss of pay for the affected delivery partner to ensure they have all they need to prioritise their recovery," a Blinkit spokesperson said.

A case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

The accused persons have also levelled allegations against the delivery agents of misbehaving with the women present in the house, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
