Clothesline Argument Turns Violent Between Delhi Neighbours

A trivial argument over a clothesline in Delhi's Sultanpuri area spiralled into a violent confrontation between neighbours, prompting a police investigation into the alleged assaults.

Key Points A clothesline dispute between neighbours in Delhi's Sultanpuri escalated into a physical altercation.

Both parties involved in the Delhi neighbour dispute have alleged assault and underwent medical examinations.

Police investigation reveals the dispute originated over the placement of a clothesline.

The Delhi police have stated that no communal aspect was found during the initial enquiry into the clothesline dispute.

An altercation between two neighbours in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area over a rope used to dry washed clothes turned violent with both parties alleging assault, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to police, they received a PCR call from a woman complainant at Raj Park police station around 8:47 pm on April 6, alleging that her neighbour assaulted her.

The caller, a resident of Sultanpuri, later reached the police station, along with her sister and mother and alleged that her clothes were torn during the dispute, the official said.

The opposing party, along with her sister, also arrived at the police station and presented their version, the officer said.

Both parties were taken for medical examination at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

During the preliminary probe, the police visited the spot and conducted local verification.

Investigation into the Clothesline Dispute

"Investigation revealed that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over a rope used for hanging clothes, which had been placed in front of the opposing party's house. The dispute arose over a trivial issue. No communal aspect has been found during the enquiry," the officer said.

The complainant's statements are being recorded, and appropriate legal action will be taken. Further probe is underway, he added.