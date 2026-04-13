Delhi ASI Stabbed During Early Morning Burglary Arrest

A Delhi Police officer was stabbed during an early morning raid while attempting to arrest burglary suspects in Hari Nagar, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement.

Key Points A Delhi Police ASI was stabbed during a raid on suspected burglars in Hari Nagar.

The suspects, caught attempting a burglary, attacked the police team with a knife.

Despite the attack, police managed to arrest both suspects and recover a stolen motorcycle.

The injured ASI received medical treatment and is out of danger.

An assistant sub-inspector was injured after two alleged burglars attacked a Delhi Police team with a knife during an early morning raid in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 5 am when a team of the Anti-Snatching and Burglary Cell of Outer district, comprising ASI Vinod, Head Constable Ravi and constables Devender and Abhishek, reached a house in Shiv Nagar while tracking suspects wanted in a burglary case registered at Rani Bagh police station.

"Two suspects, who were riding a stolen motorcycle, were caught in the act while attempting a burglary at the premises. When the team tried to apprehend them, the accused allegedly attacked the personnel with a knife," a senior police officer said.

ASI Vinod sustained a stab injury above his right eyebrow, while Constable Abhishek also came under attack during the scuffle, police said, adding that despite the assault, the team managed to overpower and detain both the accused on the spot.

The suspects have been identified as Babloo Singh and Dharam Singh, who claimed to be residents of Nangloi. Their identities and addresses are being verified, police said.

The motorcycle used by the accused, reported stolen from Adarsh Nagar, along with the tools used for committing burglary, have been seized from their possession.

ASI Vinod was provided medical treatment and is said to be out of danger, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other cases and to verify their criminal antecedents, police added.