Delhi CM's attacker faces criminal conspiracy charges

The Delhi Police on Monday slapped criminal conspiracy charges against two men for the recent alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior police officer said the fresh charge was added after investigators found evidence suggesting the assault was not an isolated act but part of a planned conspiracy.

Both the accused -- Rajeshbhai Khimji and Tahseen Syed -- who are already in custody, had earlier been booked under assault and related sections. Criminal conspiracy charges under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have now been added to the case.

According to Section 61 BNS, when two or more persons agree to commit an illegal act, or an otherwise legal act through illegal means, such an agreement amounts to a criminal conspiracy.

It further states that conspirators to offences, punishable with life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment of two years or more, face the same punishment as if they had abetted the offence.

"In other cases, the punishment may extend to six months imprisonment, or a fine, or both. "The case is being pursued with utmost seriousness," the officer added.