Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house

The accused behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recced her residence in Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday, CCTV footage showed on Wednesday.

IMAGE: CCTV footage shows the attacker standing outside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence on August 19, 2025. Photograph: Delhi CMO

"The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," the Delhi CMO said.

The attacker did the recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police and an investigation is underway into the matter.

"It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that the accused reached CM Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence for the recce. He stated that the accused spent the night near her residence and attacked her during the public meeting.

"Now, it has been found out that that person was doing a recce for 24 hours to find out how to meet the Chief Minister. He even did recce till CM Rekha Gupta house in Shalimar Bagh. Yesterday, he spent the night in the nearby Civil Lines area and when he came today morning, he did not have any papers in his hand. There was no such issue and he attacked as soon as he met her," Parvesh Sahib Singh told reporters.

The Delhi Minister said that CM Rekha Gupta meets up to 2000 people daily during 'Jan Sunwai' without any high security and informed that the police is investigating the matter and further information will be given on its basis.

"After a long time, Delhi has got a Chief Minister who was conducting a programme of Jan Sunwai at her house every day. Every day, 1000-2000 people used to come from all over Delhi NCR. She used to meet everyone without any restriction and security and used to listen to their problems. Whatever has happened today is very condemnable. We have just met the Chief Minister. She got injured and her MLC is going on. Police have been investigating who that person was, what was on his mind and what the conspiracy was. Police are doing their investigation and will tell you further information," he added.

Earlier, the Delhi Police identified the accused as Rajesh Khimji, who is said to be a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. The officials are verifying the accuracy of his name and address through his documents.