Delhi CM attacker has a criminal history: Police

The man who assaulted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has a history of criminal activities and was earlier booked by Gujarat Police in five cases, including a knife attack, the police sources said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attacker Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai. Photograph: ANI on X

Police said the accused, Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), from Gujarat's Rajkot, was immediately detained after the incident, and his past record was verified.

"We got to know that he was previously booked in five different cases at Bhaktinagar police station in Gujarat," a source said.

He was earlier booked under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means and causing grievous hurt, among others.

Sakariya was taken into custody and shifted to the Civil Lines police station, where he is being interrogated. Delhi Police are verifying his personal details with the help of Gujarat authorities.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions). Further probe is underway," deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

According to the police, the accused had reached Delhi two days earlier and was captured on CCTV cameras conducting reconnaissance near the chief minister's residence.

He was also seen talking on the phone in the area. The Special Cell of the Delhi police has been roped in for further investigation.

"The accused will be produced before the court, and we are planning to seek at least five days' remand. He came to Delhi by train and we have seized his mobile phone, which contains some videos of 'Jan Sunwai'  one at the CM's residence in Shalimar Bagh and another at her camp office," the source added.

The attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took place during a public hearing at her camp office in Civil Lines around 8.15 am on Wednesday.

Her office described it as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". The police officials said the assault was serious and could have been life-threatening.

Another officer said that Sakariya was not carrying any weapon as he was aware of strict checking at the CM's office. Instead, he carried a bag containing clothes and some papers.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said this was "not an ordinary attack".

Meanwhile, in Rajkot, the accused's mother, Bhanuben Sakariya, claimed her son was not linked to any political party and had gone to Delhi to protest against a Supreme Court order on stray dogs. "He loves dogs, cows and birds. He was upset after the SC said all stray dogs in Delhi should be captured," she said.

Police sources added that the Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to review the security cover of CM Gupta once Delhi Police submits a detailed report. The chief minister is currently accorded 'Z' category security by Delhi Police as per the MHA's 'Yellow Book' guidelines for VIP protection.