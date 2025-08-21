HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra

Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 21, 2025 10:56 IST

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suffered serious physical injuries and was in a state of 'shock' after the attack but had been working from her residence.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with minister Kapil Mishra, on June 25, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

He reiterated that the attack on Gupta was carried out in a 'planned manner' as part of a 'well-planned conspiracy', adding that the accused is a 'professional criminal' with a history of serious offences.

He met Gupta at her residence on Thursday morning. Following his meeting, Mishra said the chief minister had serious physical injuries and requires rest.

However, he added that she has been seeing files since Wednesday at her residence.

 

"She has been actively working, but she requires rest. Her physical injuries are serious, and she is in a state of shock," Mishra told reporters.

The minister claimed the accused has nine criminal cases registered against him, including charges of attempt to murder and smuggling.

"The attack was carried out in a planned manner. The accused had conducted a recce of her residence and two videos recovered from his phone prove this," he said.

The chief minister was attacked on Wednesday during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

