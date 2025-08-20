Whenever Kejriwal was attacked...: Oppn on assault on Delhi CM

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while also questioning the police over the issue of women's safety in the national capital.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' event. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gupta was allegedly attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party said. According to a senior police officer, the accused has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that in a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.

"I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Condemning the attack on her successor, Atishi echoed similar views as the AAP supremo.

"The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is space for dissent and opposition, but none for violence," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She expressed hope that Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. "I also wish that the chief minister is completely safe," she added in the post.

Former Delhi minister and AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said all parties should unequivocally condemn such acts.

"There is no place for violence in a democracy. We fully slam this incident. Whenever former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, BJP spokespersons said that people were angry and hence the incidents happened. We are showing a big heart. The people of Delhi are unhappy with Gupta but violence is not the solution. Any kind of violence is not justified," he said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav criticised the attack and called it extremely sad.

"It is condemnable that the chief minister was attacked. This also exposes the fact that women are not safe in Delhi. People come here for safety. The police should wake up and address the issue of women's safety," he added.