HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 20, 2025 10:21 IST

x

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' at her official residence. Photograph: @CMODelhi/X

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

 

Senior police officers are at the spot, officials said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' programme, said the Delhi BJP said in a message.

Party sources said that Gupta was "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Woman gangraped in Delhi after being drugged at party
Woman gangraped in Delhi after being drugged at party
Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier
Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier
'If cops hadn't reached....': Jawan's mother on attack
'If cops hadn't reached....': Jawan's mother on attack
Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'
Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'
'Rahul Will Drink Tea With 'Dead' Voters'
'Rahul Will Drink Tea With 'Dead' Voters'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 2

Why You Need To Know What VO₂ Max Is: 10 Facts

webstory image 3

Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

VIDEOS

Manika Vishwakarma Wins Miss Universe India 2025 Crown2:08

Manika Vishwakarma Wins Miss Universe India 2025 Crown

Mumbai: Monorail Services Resume After Being Stuck for Hours2:00

Mumbai: Monorail Services Resume After Being Stuck for Hours

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar1:29

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV