Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' at her official residence. Photograph: @CMODelhi/X

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Senior police officers are at the spot, officials said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' programme, said the Delhi BJP said in a message.

Party sources said that Gupta was "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her, they said.