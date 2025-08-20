HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi CM's attacker was upset over stray dog ruling: Mother

Delhi CM's attacker was upset over stray dog ruling: Mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 20, 2025 14:36 IST

The mother of a Gujarat man, accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday claimed her son was not affiliated to any political party and had gone to the national capital to protest against the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs.

IMAGE: The attacker  has been identified as Rajesh Sakaria from Gujarat's Rajkot city. Photograph: ANI on X

CM Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Delhi's Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, her office said.

According to a senior police officer, the accused was detained and was being interrogated.

 

Sources in Delhi BJP said the attacker first gave the chief minister some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Sakaria (41), who resided with his wife, son and parents at Gokul Park on Kotharia Road in Gujarat's Rajkot city.

After he was taken into custody, the Rajkot police reached his residence and questioned his mother Bhanuben Sakaria.

Later talking to reporters, Bhanuben claimed her son, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was not affiliated to any political party.

She further claimed her son is an animal lover, who went to Delhi to take part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court order to relocate all stray dogs from streets of the national capital to shelters.

"He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured. He went to Haridwar a few days back and then told us over phone that he will go to Delhi to participate in protests in support of dogs," she said.

"That's all he told us over the phone when we asked when he would return," Bhanuben said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
