Delhi Robbery Masterminded By Victim's Brother-In-Law

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including the victim's brother-in-law, for plotting and executing a knife-point robbery, only to find the stolen bag was empty.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrest three for orchestrating a knife-point robbery.

The robbery was planned by the complainant's brother-in-law.

The robbers discovered the stolen bag was empty after the crime.

CCTV footage helped police identify and trace the suspects involved in the Delhi robbery.

Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including the brother-in-law of the complainant, for allegedly orchestrating and executing a knife-point robbery in outer north Delhi, only to later discover that the bag they had snatched was empty, an official said on Wednesday.

Robbery Masterminded by Relative

The accused allegedly targeted the victim after learning about his routine cash collection work for an auto spare parts shop in Kashmiri Gate, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on May 21 when complainant Sharad Kumar Thakur, a resident of Karala, had gone to Rohini Sector-7 for cash collection on behalf of his employer.

He later received instructions over the phone to reach the Rohini Sector-18/19 Metro station. As he reached a traffic signal on his scooter, an unidentified person allegedly jumped on to the two-wheeler, held a knife against his back and forced him to drive towards the Divya Jyoti Apartments, police said.

Soon after, another accomplice riding a scooter intercepted them, overpowered the complainant and snatched his mobile phone, keys and a black bag before fleeing, they said.

Empty Bag Discovered

However, the accused soon found that the bag was empty. Frustrated, they later discarded the victim's mobile phone and keys, police added.

During the probe, police scanned CCTV camera footage and identified a scooter used in the crime. Its owner, Prashant Verma alias Anuj (40), was traced and interrogated, during which he confessed to planning the robbery, police said.

Accused Arrested

Verma, who turned out to be the complainant's brother-in-law, was aware that Thakur frequently carried large amounts of cash and allegedly conspired with his associates, Harsh alias Harshit (26) and Nitish Kashyap alias Yash (22), to rob him.

According to the plan, Harsh and Nitish allegedly carried out the robbery while Verma followed them in a car to supervise the operation, police said.

While Verma is a resident of Mohan Garden in Delhi, Harsh and Nitish, both from Lucknow, lived in Noida, police said.

Police have recovered the knife and scooter used in the crime, along with the robbed bag. Further investigation is underway to recover the complainant's mobile phone, police said.